Trends :Asia CupNED vs USA MS DhoniWest Indies vs NepalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier: Sikandar Raza Hits Unbeaten Ton After Four-wicket Haul as Zimbabwe Beat Netherlands

ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier: Sikandar Raza Hits Unbeaten Ton After Four-wicket Haul as Zimbabwe Beat Netherlands

After first bagging four Dutch wickets, Sikandar Raza then hit an entertaining unbeaten 102 off just 54 balls -- the fastest ever hundred in one-day internationals by a Zimbabwe player.

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

AFP

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 22:08 IST

Harare, Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza produced an all-round show. (Pic Credit: ICC)
Sikandar Raza produced an all-round show. (Pic Credit: ICC)

Sikandar Raza delivered an all-rounder’s masterclass to help Zimbabwe to a convincing six-wicket win over the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup Group A qualifier on Tuesday.

After first bagging four Dutch wickets, Raza then hit an entertaining unbeaten 102 off just 54 balls — the fastest ever hundred in one-day internationals by a Zimbabwe player.

The Netherlands had posted 315 for six wickets thanks to 88 from Vikramjit Singh, 83 from skipper Scott Edwards and 59 from Max O’Dowd.

Saqib Zulfiqar chipped in with a run-a-ball 34 not out to boost the total off their allotted 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.

Advertisement

Raza proved to be the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets for 55 runs off his 10 overs.

Zimbabwe’s run chase never seemed in doubt as Sean Williams hit a 58-ball 91 after openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie had contributed 50 and 40 runs respectively.

It was left to Raza to strike the winning runs, however, hoisting Logan van Beek over mid-off and into the stands for his eighth six in a spectacular display of power batting that had earlier seen him strike three consecutive sixes off Shariz Ahmad.

“I just wanted to go out there," said the 37-year-old Pakistan-born all-rounder, who sealed victory with 55 balls remaining.

“The platform was already set, I just wanted to stay humble and respect every ball but it was there, I went for it.

“As long as we win the game, we are happy and we are happy for each other’s performance."

Advertisement

Group A’s other match saw Nepal, who lost their opener to Zimbabwe, beat the United States by six wickets.

Karachi-born wicketkeeper Shayan Jahangir hit an unbeaten 100 to help the US team reach 207 all out off 49 overs after recovering from being 18 for four wickets.

Sushant Modani chipped in with 42 and Gajanand Singh 26, but the next best score was 12 and seven batsmen failed to make double digits as Karan Khatri Chhetri and Gulsan Jha shared seven wickets between them.

Bhim Sharki hit an unbeaten 77 while Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee pitched in with 39 runs apiece as Nepal sealed the victory with ease, ending on 211/4 with 42 balls remaining.

Advertisement

It was a second defeat for the Americans after they went down to the West Indies in their opening game.

top videos
  • Virat Kohli Played a Big Role in Taking Indian Cricket Towards a New Era: Ahmed Shehzad | BCCI | PCB
  • Ahmed Shehzad Lavishes Praise on Virat Kohli
  • Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon vs Barmy Army | Australia Celebrates in Birmingham Club | Cricket News
  • 'Gautam Gambhir Should Call Virat Kohli And Apologise': Ahmed Shehzad
  • Krunal Pandya Shares a Gym Video With His Wife

    • The action continues Wednesday, with Ireland facing Scotland and Oman taking on the United Arab Emirates in Group B matches at Bulawayo.

    Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 22:08 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 22:08 IST
    Read More