ICC Suspends USA's Kyle Phillip From Bowling in International Cricket

The United States of America (USA) cricket suffered a massive blow in the ongoing ICC World Cup qualifiers after pacer Kyle Phillip got suspended from bowling in international cricket. As per the statement released by International Cricket Council, the fast bowler was found to be using an ‘illegal’ bowling action during the game against West Indies on Sunday, June 18, in Harare.

Phillip had a great outing against the qualifier game against the Caribbean, returning figures of 3 for 56. However, the match officials reported his action following a 39-run loss.

The ICC’s Event Panel confirmed that the fast bowler used an illegal bowling action during the game.

The Event Panel reviewed match footage of Phillip’s bowling action and concluded that he employs an illegal bowling action and as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is suspended from bowling in international cricket.

In accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, Phillip is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket and the suspension will remain in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action which concludes his bowling action is legal.

USA have lost their first three matches at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier event, with their five-wicket loss to the Netherlands in Harare on Thursday leaving them at the bottom of Group A ahead of their final group match against Zimbabwe on Monday.

West Indies managed to secure a 39-run win over the USA despite lower-order batter Gajanand Singh scoring a superb 101 not out off 109 balls. West Indies were bowled out for 297 by the USA, with Johnson Charles, Roston Chase and Jason Holder scoring fifties and were well-supported by decent knocks from captain Shai Hope and wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran.