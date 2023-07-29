2024 Men's T20 World Cup to be Held from June 4 to 30: Report

The next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will reportedly be played between June 4 and June 30 across 10 venues in the Caribbean and the USA. The ICC has conducted inspection of some venues in the USA which have been shortlisted for the marquee event.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the 2024 T20 World Cup is expected to be haled across 10 venues with USA set to co-host alongside the Caribbean islands.

Lauderhill in Florida, Dallas, Morisville and New York will be hosting the matches during the world cup. However, just Lauderhill has thus far hosted an international match with Grand Prairie Stadium, (Dallas) Church Street Park (Morrisville) and Van Cortlandt Park (New York) yet to be given an international status.

The ICC will take a final call on the venues alongside Cricket West Indies and USA Cricket in the next few months.

The 2024 edition will see participation from as many as 20 teams and the format will undergo a change as compared to the 2021 (UAE) and 2022 (Australia).

The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next round called Super 8s in which they will be kept in two groups of four each.

The top-two teams from these two groups will enter the semifinals.

Besides considering North America as a lucrative market to expand the game, the ICC is also hoping that its decision to award a major event to USA will help in pushing for the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

As per The Guardian, the men’s and women’s T20 cricket competition is most likely to be included in the LA Games.

Cricket is one of the nine shortlisted sports for the 2028 Summer Games alongside baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.