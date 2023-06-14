ICC Test Ranking: Labuschagne, Smith & Head in Top 3 After WTC Final, Rishabh Pant Only Indian Among Top 10

Days after clinching the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title, three of Australia’s top batters have made significant gains in the Test rankings. As per the latest standings released on Wednesday, Steve Smith and Travis Head join top-ranked Marnus Labuschagne following their centuries in against India at The Oval.

Labuschagne retained the top spot with 903 rating points while Smith has advanced one place to second position after scores of 121 and 34. On the other hand, Travis Head’s rollicking knock of 163 lifted him three places to a career-best third position. The race for the second spot though is very close as Smith is on 885 rating points, Head on 884 and Kane Williamson on 883 rating points.

Batters from the same side taking the top three places is a rare occurrence. The last time this occurred in the Test batting rankings was in 1984, when West Indies players Gordon Greenidge (810 rating points), Clive Lloyd (787) and Larry Gomes (773) were at the top of the list.

There are also some other significant movements for Australia after their 209-run victory over India.

Alex Carey has progressed 11 places to 36th after scoring 48 and 66 not out while Nathan Lyon (up two places to sixth) and Scott Boland (up five places to 36th) have also moved up after finishing with five wickets each in the match.

India batter Ajinkya Rahane’s scores of 89 and 46 see him return to the rankings in 37th position while Shardul Thakur has moved up six places to 94th after his half-century in the first innings.

