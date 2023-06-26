Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » ICC WC Qualifier: Ireland Fined 40 Per Cent Match Fee For Slow Over-rate Against Sri Lanka

ICC WC Qualifier: Ireland Fined 40 Per Cent Match Fee For Slow Over-rate Against Sri Lanka

Captain Andrew Balbirnie pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 23:57 IST

Bulawayo

Sri Lanka beat Ireland (Twitter/@cricketireland)
Sri Lanka beat Ireland (Twitter/@cricketireland)

Ireland have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Shaid Wadvalla of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland were ruled to be two overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

top videos
  • Quickest to 9000 Test Runs | Steve Smith | Virat Kohli | Joe Root | Babar Azam | Cricket News
  • Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Condemns England's Racism Row, Says he is Sorry Ahead of Lord's Test
  • Virender Sehwag: Miss Playing With Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News | Cricket Videos
  • Virender Sehwag threatened Shoaib Akhtar to end his career | Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News
  • Experience AI Avatars of Indian Cricketers #Shorts #YoutubeShorts

    • Captain Andrew Balbirnie pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

    On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Wayne Knights, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire Aleem Dar levelled the charge.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 23:51 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 23:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App