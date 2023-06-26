ICC WC Qualifier: Ireland Fined 40 Per Cent Match Fee For Slow Over-rate Against Sri Lanka

Ireland have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Shaid Wadvalla of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland were ruled to be two overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.