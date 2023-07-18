ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps to Sixth Spot, Harmanpreet Kaur Slips to Eighth

Premier India batter Smriti Mandhana made a jump in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings to claim the number six spot in the batting charts on Tuesday. Mandhana has been a mainstay in the ICC Rankings from India for the past few years and currently stood at sixth with 704 rating points.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur slipped down two sports to move to eight spot with 702 rating points.

Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma also suffered a setback in the bowlers and all-rounders respectively. Both have moved down a rung. However, they remain the lone Indians in the top 10 charts - Gayakwad is ninth in bowling - Deepti Sharma is placed at seventh spot in all-rounder listings.

Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu’s reign at the top of the ODI batters rankings lasted just two weeks as Australia’s Beth Mooney has now regained the top spot in the latest update.

Mooney was among the runs in the first two ODIs against England with scores of 81 not out and 33 as Australia regained the Ashes with a win in the second match of the series.

Following her closely is England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, who moves up two spots to No.2 and a career-best rating of 763.

The star all-rounder has also been handy with the ball, picking up two wickets in England’s win in the first ODI in Bristol.

Her all-round performances help her climb to the top of the all-rounders’ rankings in ODIs, once again attaining a career-best rating of 402.

Heather Knight played the finisher’s role to perfection in the first ODI, taking her team home with an unbeaten 75 while batting with the lower order. The England captain has been rewarded with a four-place jump to No.14 in the batters’ rankings, where she sits equal with New Zealand’s Sophie Devine.