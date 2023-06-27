Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

The ICC announced the schedule for the much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India, scheduled to take place between October 5 and November 19. As Afghanistan make just their third-ever appearance at the World Cup, the current crop to don the blue strip, led by all-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi might just be the best team the nation has produced yet.

The Afghanis would look to Rashid Khan to deliver on the big stage as he has done across formats and tournaments in recent times.

Ranked 9th in the ICC Men’s ODI team rankings, Afghanistan now have a bigger talent pool than they have ever had as the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujib ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmed decorate a squad that came put up a fight against the biggest of teams in the world.

Rashid will have to take the onus on himself to deliver with the ball, especially as the team’s highest-ranked bowler, featuring at the number 7 spot in the ICC rankings for bowlers in ODI.

Mujeeb, ranked 9th in the same list, two behind his compatriot, will seek to support the spinner as Afghanistan seek to register a performance befitting the squad on the biggest stage of all.

The experienced Mohammed Nabi, who occupies the second spot in the ODI all-rounder rankings, will have a key role to play in Afghanistan’s pursuit as they look to deliver an upset or two in India.

Afghanistan’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023: