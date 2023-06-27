Australia ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:09 IST

Check Australia World Cup schedule (AFP Image)
Five-time world champions Australia will start their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After winning the World Test Championship earlier this month, Pat Cummins and Co. will look to make it double with the ODI WC trophy. In the previous edition, Australia were eliminated from the semifinal stage after suffering defeat against hosts England. While they clinched the record-extending fifth title in 2015 under Michael Clarke’s captaincy.

Australia are once again one of the title contenders with a well-balanced unit. The squad for the tournament is yet to be announced but it will be a problem of plenty for the selectors. They have quality players in every department and just have to choose the ideal combination to exploit the Indian conditions which they failed to do in the 2011 edition and lost to India in the quarterfinals under Ricky Ponting’s leadership.

Pat Cummins will also be high on confidence after already guiding his team to an ICC title this year in the WTC maze but ODI World Cup is going to be a tricky task for him. He hasn’t led the Australian team much in ODIs and needs to prepare the plan for the WC in the limited time after the ongoing Ashes Test series.

Australia’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023:

    • DATEFIXTUREVENUETIME
    Sun 08 OctoberIndia vs AustraliaMA Chidambaram, Chennai14:00
    Fri 13 OctoberAustralia vs South AfricaBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow14:00
    Mon 16 OctoberAustralia vsQualifier 2Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow14:00
    Fri 20 OctoberAustralia vs PakistanM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru14:00
    Wed 25 OctoberAustralia vs Qualifier 1Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi14:00
    Sat 28 OctoberAustralia vs New ZealandHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala10:30
    Sat 04 NovemberEngland vs AustraliaNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad14:00
    Tue 07 NovemberAustralia vs AfghanistanWankhede Stadium, Mumbai14:00
    Sun 12 NovemberAustralia vs BangladeshMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje10:30

