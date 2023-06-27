Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
India ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues And Match Timings

India ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Check here the full list of fixtures and venues for the 1983 and 2011 ODI World champions

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be the key players for India in 2023 ODI World Cup (AFP Image)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be the key players for India in 2023 ODI World Cup (AFP Image)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup which will be played in India starting.

India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai before taking on Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi.

The marquee India vs Pakistan clash will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to lift the trophy in front of the home fans as India will host the mega ICC tournament for the first time since 2011.

Being the hosts, India are touted as one of the favourites to win the tournament as the last three champions were also the host countries - 2011 - India, 2015 - Australia and 2019 - England.

The Indian team is facing an injury crisis in the camp at the moment as star players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are still recovering from their respective injuries. The crisis has put the Indian team under pressure to find the ideal backups in the limited time they have got from here.

Rohit is expected to lead the Indian team in the showpiece event while Hardik Pandya is the front-runner for role of his deputy. Batting maestro Virat Kohli once again will be the key for the Indian team to make a case for clinch their third World Cup title. While the recent form of Shubman Gill is also a bright sign for the Men in Blue as he has scored a double century earlier this year and was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2023.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj has rose to fame in the recent time as he also hold the ICC number 1 ranking for a few days before slipping down to second.

India will end their league campaign on November 11.

    • India’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023 (All India Matches to Start at 2 pm IST)

    • Match 1: India vs Australia, October 8, Chennai
    • Match 2: India vs Afghanistan, October 11, Delhi
    • Match 3: India vs Pakistan, October 15, Ahmedabad
    • Match 4: India vs Bangladesh, October 19, Pune
    • Match 5: India vs New Zealand, October 22, Dharamsala
    • Match 6: India vs England, October 29, Lucknow
    • Match 7: India vs Qualifier 2, November 2, Mumbai
    • Match 8: India vs South Africa, November 5, Kolkata
    • Match 9: India vs Qualifier 1, November 11, Bengaluru

