South Africa ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

South Africa on Tuesday learnt their fate in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as the Proteas’ schedule for the marquee tournament in India was announced by the ICC in an event hosted in Mumbai. Temba Bavuma’s side are set to lock horns with Qualifier 2.

The Proteas have never won an ICC trophy although Bavuma’s side will be hoping to put an end to their misfortunes as they travel to India hoping for a historic triumph.

The South African team are currently placed in sixth place on the ICC ODI rankings, with middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen sitting second in the ODI rankings for batsmen, and they will also be counting on key players such as Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada among others.

South Africa began the year 2023 by registering a 2-1 ODI series victory over England at home, after which they hosted West Indies but the ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Then towards the end of March and the start of April, the Proteas welcomed the Netherlands for a two-match ODI series wherein they registered two convincing wins to inflict a whitewash on the Dutch.

Since then, the South African team have yet to play a single fixture and they are slated to take on Australia for a five-match ODI series in September as preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023.

South Africa’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023: