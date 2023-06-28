'Jadeja will do What Yuvraj Did in 2011': Ex-Selector Predicts Huge Role of All-rounders in India's WC Success

The 50-over World Cup returns to India after 12 years and ICC announcing the fixture on Tuesday has already sent the fans into a frenzy. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 but people will be excited for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

At the same time, the experts of the game have begun predicting the favourites of the tournament. Former India batter and 1983 World Cup winner K Srikkanth suggested that India will definitely enter the tournament as the favourite but will be challenged stiffly by the likes of Australia and defending champions England.

“India are one of the favourites. There’s an Australian team which is also a good side. And so are England. And I believe, Australia have played in India too. So, I’d say, India, Australia and England out of these three, one would probably win the cup," Srikkanth told India Today.

The former cricketer didn’t pick Pakistan in his list of favourites as he believes Babar Azam & Co haven’t played in India for quite a long time now whereas English and Aussie players are familiar with the Indian conditions.

“I’m not ruling them out. I would like to see what kind of team they will select, which is the most important thing. Pakistan have always fought well in India. The last time when they played in the 2011 World Cup in India, they lost to the hosts in the semi-finals.

“I’m not ruling them out but they are used to the subcontinent conditions but they have not played in Indian conditions for a long time. And that’s why I’m talking of Australia and England because they have played in India quite regularly. Thus, I believe they have better chances," he added.

All-rounders to hold the key

Srikkanth was the chief selector in 2011 when India lifted the World Cup on home soil. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the men in blue defeated Sri Lanka in the final and lifted the trophy after 28 years.

Highlighting the importance of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 edition of the tournament, Srikkanth said the role of all-rounders will be crucial if India want to win the trophy again.

