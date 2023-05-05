ICC World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium Likely to Host India vs Pakistan Clash - Report

Indian is set to host the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup later this year and the fans are eagerly waiting for Team India taking on arch-rivals Pakistan. Both teams will play a game of cricket on Indian soil after more than seven years and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the largest in the world, is likely to host the mouth-watering clash.

According to Indian Express, the Narendra Modi stadium has emerged as the ‘front-runner’ to host the high-profile game. The BCCI has shortlisted more than 10 cities to host the marquee event but to make the contest more enthralling, the board is planning to zero in on the world’s largest stadium which has a sitting capacity of 1 lakh. A lot of cricket fans would be arriving in India from across the world to witness the high-voltage clash and thus, the Narendra Modi Stadium would be the best-suited option.

India and Pakistan last played a game in India in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Under the leadership the MS Dhoni, the men in blue defeated the arch-rivals by 6 wickets. Since then, the two teams have been locking horns in multi-nation events at overseas venues.

It has also been learned that the BCCI will announce the schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 with a grand ceremony following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. If everything goes as per the plan, then the showpiece event will kick off on October 5.

As far as the venues are concerned, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala have been shortlisted as the hosting grounds, including the practice fixture.

Out of these, only seven cities will host India’s games. Meanwhile, several reports have stated that Pakistan will play most of their games in Chennai and Bengaluru due to security reasons. Similarly, Bangladesh could also play most of the matches in Kolkata and Guwahati in order to reduce the travel distance for fans.

