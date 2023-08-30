Kane Williamson Racing Against Time to Prove Fitness for WC 23: ‘Progressing Well But Still Got a Lot to Do’

As New Zealand gear up for the ICC World Cup 2023, the question looms large over the availability of Kane Williamson for the showpiece event. The Kiwi skipper hurt his knee while fielding during the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in March. Initially, his participation was deemed unlikely for the mega ICC event in India. However, it has been learned that the 33-year-old has recently made strong progress in a bid to lead his country in the World Cup.

According to the ICC, Williamson is pushing hard to be named in New Zealand’s 15-player squad for the forthcoming 50-over World Cup, starting October 5 in India. In fact, he recently returned to batting in the nets alongside his teammates who are gearing up for a white-ball series against England.

Head coach Gary Stead said Williamson will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of a potential showpiece event.

“(We have) got about two weeks from now until we name that side. (We are) going to give him every chance and use that full amount of time," Stead was quoted in an ICC release.

“He’s in full rehab mode, he’s back batting in the nets again which is great to see. He’s progressing really well but again there’s a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets to where we need him to be," he added.

Williamson’s experience on the big stage will be vital for New Zealand and Stead said the team was looking at all avenues possible to have the skipper included.

“They are all the things we are weighing up right now. There’s a chance that even if Kane was named he wouldn’t be available right at the start of the tournament. But he also might be, and he also might not be ready," the New Zealand head coach said.

“It’s still a little bit of crystal-ball gazing where he will be at. Yes, of course, we want him at the World Cup but there is that bigger picture in mind that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career.