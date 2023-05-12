Keemo Paul Recalled as West Indies Name Squads for ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, UAE Series

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Selection Panel has announced the squad that will represent the West Indies in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The highly anticipated eight-team tournament is scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe from June 18, as teams vie for the final two spots in the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup set to take place in India later this year.

Ahead of the qualifiers, the West Indies team will engage in a three-match One Day International (ODI) Series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah. The Selection Panel has also revealed the squad for these matches, which are slated for June 5, 7, and 9. These matches will serve as crucial preparations for the qualifiers.

To accommodate the participation of players in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), CWI has granted permission for them to return to the Caribbean briefly before travelling to Zimbabwe for the qualification tournament.

The squad features the return of allrounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who last played ODIs in July 2022 against India in Trinidad. Additionally, the squad for the Sharjah ODIs includes four uncapped players: left-handed batter Alick Athanaze, as well as all-rounders Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes, and Akeem Jordan.

Lead Selector, the Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes, expressed his thoughts on the squad selection. He highlighted Paul’s versatility as a three-dimensional player who can make an impact with both bat and ball, while Motie’s exceptional performance in the Test matches against Zimbabwe earlier this year earned him a spot in the squad. Haynes expressed confidence in the team’s potential to build on their previous performance in South Africa, where they drew the ODI series 1-1 under the new captaincy.

Haynes emphasized the importance of the qualifiers as the West Indies aim to secure their spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The selected squad is considered well-balanced and equipped to tackle the anticipated conditions in Zimbabwe. Acknowledging the upcoming challenging and competitive tournament, Haynes expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparation, mindset, and understanding of their roles.

FULL SQUADS

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King , Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

United Arab Emirates Series

Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas