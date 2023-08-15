ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Sale Begins on August 25: Here's How You Can Register Your Interest

The ICC World Cup 2023 is just a couple of months away and the fans are desperate to witness the top cricket teams fight for the prestigious trophy on Indian soil. Adding to their excitement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced that the match tickets will go on sale on 25 August.

To manage the expected demand for tickets, the cricketing bodies have decided to conduct the sale of tickets in 7 different phases. Here are the following dates:

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

How to receive an early notification?

Before spending their money for the passes, the fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup.

The dates for the sale of tickets were announced after the making amendments to the world cup schedule.