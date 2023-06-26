'Greatest Day in History of Netherlands Cricket': Twitter Explodes as Dutch Beat West Indies on Super Over in ICC World Cup Qualifier

The Netherlands registered an emphatic win over the West Indies in the ICC World Cup Qualifier as they beat the Caribbean side by 22 runs in the super over after the game was tied, on Monday.

West Indies made 374 runs for the loss of 6 wickets batting first on the day before the Netherlands levelled the Windies’ score for the loss of 9 wickets and the game had to be decided on Super Over.

One fan took to Twitter to register a post that read “NETHERLANDS CREATE HISTORY They tied the chase of 374, and win the intense game in a SUPER OVER Against West Indies Logan Van Beek is their HERO - smacked 30 off the super over and then came and defended it. What a moment!"

Advertisement

Another fan posted “Missing 8 players - who are playing county cricket instead - Netherlands match West Indies’s 374 and then thump them in the Super Over of the World Cup qualifiers. Absolutely extraordinary win"

Advertisement

One user Tweeted “Logan Van Beek supremacy 30 runs in Super Over with the bat. 2 wickets in the Super Over with the ball. Take a bow Netherlands, West Indies on the brink of exit"

Advertisement

While another user posted “THE GREATEST DAY IN THE HISTORY OF NETHERLANDS CRICKET…!! Won match against West Indies in Super over"

Advertisement

The Dutch started off the super over-yielding the willow as Logan Van Beek took the game away from the Windies single-handedly.

Facing WI seamer Jason Holder, Van Beek started proceedings with a brilliant boundary on the leg, before dispatching a wide full toss for a six over long-on in the second delivery.

Van Beek smashed the third delivery of the over for a four and followed it up with another maximum as he cleared the ropes with ease.

The fifth delivery was hit for yet another six before he polished things off with a four as The Netherlands made a brilliant 30 runs in the super over.

Van Beek picked up the ball to test the West Indies players’ resolve to scale the 31-run mark and was hit for a six by Johnson Charles for a six in the very first delivery of the over.