Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » ICC World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka Advance Into Super Six Stage After Hammering Ireland

ICC World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka Advance Into Super Six Stage After Hammering Ireland

The result also guaranteed Scotland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in progressing from Group B.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

AFP

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 20:57 IST

Bulawayo

Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 133 runs (Twitter/@OfficialSLC)
Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 133 runs (Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka powered into the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament with a crushing 133-run win over Ireland on Sunday that eliminated their opponents.

The result also guaranteed Scotland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in progressing from Group B.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne made a run-a-ball 103 and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 82 as Sri Lanka compiled an imposing total of 325 all out off 49.5 overs after being put in to bat in Bulawayo.

Mark Adair took 4-46 and Barry McCarthy claimed 3-56 but Ireland’s pace spearhead Josh Little conceded 78 runs in eight wicketless overs.

Advertisement

Karunaratne and Samarawickrama put on 168 for the third wicket after Kusal Mendis was trapped lbw first ball by McCarthy.

Charith Asalanka (38) and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 not out) also chipped in as Ireland sought to limit the damage in the closing overs.

Ireland needed a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive, but they lost experienced opener Paul Stirling for six and the wheels soon came off.

Captain Andy Balbirnie’s dismissal reduced Ireland to 57-3 and Lorcan Tucker was bowled for a duck the next over before Wanindu Hasaranga pinned Harry Tector in front for 33.

top videos
  • Babar Azam's Birthday to Coincide With India-Pakistan World Cup Match | Cricket News | #shorts
  • World Cup 2023 Schedule: All You need to Know about 2023 World Cup | Cricket News
  • MS Dhoni Was The Toughest Bowler I Faced In Nets: Suresh Raina | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral
  • Sarfaraz khan Will Play For India Team Very Soon : Dilip Vengsarkar | Cricket News
  • Sanju Samson yet to Realise His Potential, Something's Missing: Ravi Shastri | Cricket News

    • Curtis Campher, who made a century in the gut-wrenching loss to Scotland, briefly countered in his knock of 39 but once he top-edged to the wicketkeeper Ireland were all but doomed.

    Hasaranga finished with 5-79, giving the Sri Lankan leg-spinner 16 wickets in three qualifiers so far in Zimbabwe.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 20:57 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 20:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App