The three gems of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell – have been firing all cylinders in almost every game. The team has won 4 out of 8 games in the season so far and these three batters have scored the majority of runs. It’s definitely a good sign that the marquee players are in good form but at the same time, the performance of the uncapped Indian players has been a major concern.

RCB are going to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on the back of a crushing defeat at home against KKR. With a sparkless middle-order, beating LSG in their backyard isn’t going to be an easy task for the Faf du Plessis-led side. RCB had earlier lost against KL Rahul & Co. in a high-scoring contest at home.

Former India all-rounder Irfan reckons RCB looks reliant on its top three batters i.e. Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Their Indian players haven’t fired with the bat in IPL 2023, which is concerning.

“RCB will have to find a solution that if KGF (Kohli, Glenn, Faf) do not work then who will steer the team through troubled waters. Whether Dinesh Karthik or Mahipal Lomror.

“RCB’s middle order looks very weak. Karthik could not prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him for big scores or during chases. RCB management will have to fix this loophole in their batting," Irfan said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

RCB are currently placed 6th on the points table with four wins and 8 points. On the other hand, LSG stand at the second position with five wins.

(With Agency Inputs)

