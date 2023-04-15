If LSG Has to Do Well, Then KL Rahul Will Have to Show the Magic with His Bat: Mohammed Kaif

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) takes on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

LSG start favourites against PBKS as KL Rahul, the captain of LSG, will be up against his previous franchise Punjab Kings.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has stated that for LSG to do well, their skipper’s batting form is very important.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Show, Kaif said, “If Lucknow has to do well, then KL Rahul will have to show the magic with his bat. The fate of this team largely depends on his batting."

Punjab Kings will once again be looking to bank upon their most expensive player Sam Curran for an all-round show against LSG.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag - who has been a part of Punjab set up as a player and mentor in the past - reckons the young England all-rounder along with fellow teammates Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar will prove very crucial players for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023.

Sehwag said, “Sam Curran will prove to be a very important bowler for Punjab in TATA IPL. He has had a stellar run in the T20 World Cup and that confidence will work in favour of the team. Along with this, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Rahul Chahar provide strength to this team. Overall Punjab Kings have a very strong bowling unit."

Riding upon Harry Brook’s imperious century, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their second win of IPL 2023. The English batter - who made his TATA IPL debut this year - slammed a ton in his fourth appearance and lived up to the hype.

Impressed with Brooks’ superlative show against a quality Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed what makes the explosive batter a force to reckon with in world cricket.

Harbhajan Singh said, “Harry Brooks plays fast bowling well. In his knock against KKR, he played all kinds of shots against the fast bowlers. Though he is not very strong against spin, he hides his weakness by taking singles and doubles. Whenever he gets a chance, he punishes the odd weak balls from fast bowlers."