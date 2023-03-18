'If MS Dhoni is Going to Leave, He'll do it Very Suddenly': Harbhajan Singh on CSK Captain's IPL Retirement Plans

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh suggested that Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will announce his retirement from Indian Premier League suddenly as he did the same with Test cricket in 2014. Harbhajan shared dressing rooms with Dhoni in the Indian team and CSK. The upcoming season of IPL is expected to be the last of Dhoni and he will play in front of the home fans at Chepauk Stadium after three years.

Dhoni has been training hard in the nets to get himself ready for IPL 2023 as he has already announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

Harbhajan suggested that Dhoni will not make a fuss about his IPL retirement and will take it suddenly.

“See, he is MS Dhoni. Whatever he does, it will be very different. If he is going to leave, he will do it very suddenly. We saw how he left India’s Test captaincy in the same fashion," Harbhajan told SportsYaari.

Harbhajan said that the legendary CSK captain always thinks about his fans as he wanted to bid adieu to IPL in front of them.

“But he always wanted to finish his career in front of CSK fans. That’s very close to him. He wanted to retire in front of them, and that’s a great thing that he thinks of the fans," Harbhajan added.

The veteran off-spinner is impressed with Dhoni’s work ethic ahead of IPL 2023 and suggested that looking at his biceps size it doesn’t seem like he is 41 years old.

“MS Dhoni has worked very hard ahead of the IPL, you can see that from the size of his biceps. It doesn’t look like he is 41 years old. He reached Chennai quite early, which is a very good sign for CSK. He will bat for around two hours in the nets. He doesn’t leave the nets until his back starts to hurt," said Harbhajan.

The curtain raiser for the upcoming campaign will witness the holders Gujarat Titans and Dhoni’s Yellow Army battling it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

