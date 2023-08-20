'If we clicked in the right points': Maheesh Theekshana Feels Confident in Sri Lanka For Asia Cup and World Cup

In an interview, Sri Lankan international spinner, Maheesh Theekshana talked about the upcoming campaigns for Sri Lanka particularly the Asia Cup and the big one, the ODI World Cup being hosted in India.

Theekshana felt confident of their side’s chances of winning major honours with the Sri Lankan side reaching the finals in the 2011 World Cup hosted in India. He said, “I think we will have a better chance, because of the sub-continent conditions, our spinners can come into the game."

Theekshana also believed that the reason for the partnership between him and Hasaranga is primarily their understanding of the game. He spoke to Revsportz, “The partnership between Wanindu Hasaranga and me is about creating pressure from one end and taking wickets in the other. It’s about the variations and bowling in the right line and length."

With Sri Lanka coming off as the unexpected winners in the previous edition of the Asia Cup held in UAE, Theekshana commented, “Firstly, I think all the players did well in the Asia Cup. Players like Bhanuka, Dasun, and Bhanuka who played well in the final, Kusal had a great tournament even Pathum. All the guys performed in different games."

He felt confident in his side and with the bowlers in particular. He said, “As a bowling unit, I know we have a better combination in spin, but in fast bowling also we have Dushmantha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madhushanka and others who can bowl 140+. If we clicked in the right points like in the previous Asia Cup I think we have a better chance in the World Cup also. "

The atmosphere in India is like back home packed with fans. Maybe only Dharamsala which was a bit cold. The conditions are just like it is back home so there is not much difference there. We have the experience right now and it is time to deliver now," Theekshana mentioned his thoughts on the difference in playing in Sri Lanka and India.