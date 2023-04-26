If You Don’t Trust Umran Malik as a Bowler, Better to Bring in a Batter': IPL Coach Slams SRH

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not proved to be a fruitful one for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) so far. After claiming just four points from seven games, the side is currently placed in ninth position on the points table. Amid a string of poor results, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram’s decision-making now seems to have come under scrutiny.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer recently slammed Markram’s decision to not utilise speedster Umran Malik’s quota of four overs during the game against Delhi Capitals on Monday. The right-arm quick bowled just two overs against the David Warner-led side and returned wicketless. Jaffer felt that Sunrisers Hyderabad could have fielded a batter instead of making Umran bowl just two overs.

“SRH are playing Umran Malik, but he bowled only two overs in the match against Delhi. Instead of him, they could have played a batter. If you don’t trust him as a bowler, it’s better to bring in a batsman to the team. Delhi were 62/5 at one point, but Hyderabad allowed them to reach 144. If they had bowled better, things could have been easier for them. Letting Delhi make 144 was a mistake by SRH," Wasim Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Umran Malik shot to prominence, thanks to his raw pace and lightning-fast deliveries, during the 15th edition of the IPL. With 22 scalps to his name, he emerged as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s highest wicket-taker last year.

However, the IPL 2023 campaign has not gone well for the 23-year-old. He has bagged five wickets from six matches in IPL 2023. Umran played his first IPL match in 2021. Overall, he has claimed 29 wickets in IPL.

In his last assignment, Umran Malik conceded 14 runs in two overs during the game against Delhi Capitals. Washington Sundar picked up three wickets to restrict Delhi Capitals to an achievable total of 144.

The target, however, appeared to be quite a challenging one for Aiden Markram’s men. Sunrisers Hyderabad ultimately fell short by seven runs. Axar Patel won the Player of the Match award for putting up a tremendous all-round show. In their next fixture, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Delhi Capitals in the reverse fixture of IPL 2023 on Saturday.

