'I'll Still be Involved in the Game of Cricket': Tim Paine Opens up on His Future After Retirement

Out of Favour Australia cricketer, Tim Paine has hinted at drawing curtains on his international career and taking up a coaching role after that. The 38-year-old recently gave up on his first-class career after playing 154 games since his debut for Tasmania in 2005. He played his last domestic match for his state team Tasmania against Queensland in Sheffield Shield at the Blundstone Arena last week.

Paine took up Australia’s Test captaincy after the infamous Sandpaper Gate in March 2018. Since then, he led the team in 23 games until stepping down from his post last year.

“I came in the doors at Cricket Tasmania when I was 12 years old … 26 years ago, which is a long time. It’s an emotional time when you move on from something that you love doing and you care deeply about, but I’ll still be involved in the game of cricket," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au while adding he’s in discussions with Cricket Tasmania over coaching role.

Paine had stepped down as Australia’s Test captain days before the start of the 2021/22 Ashes at home when he was accused of sending lewd text messages to a Cricket Tasmania official earlier on in his career. He then played for Tasmania as well as Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) despite not having a state contract.

“I just wanted to have one more year with Tassie and finish on a positive note with some good memories. To come back and do that, it was nice to finish on my home ground," the wicket-keeper added.

He signed off by saying playing a part in Tasmania clinching its first Sheffield Shield title in 2006-07 in the company of Damien Wright and Michael Di Venuto will be a cherished memory for him as a player.

“To play in that (Tasmanian) team with Damien Wright, Michael Di Venuto and Dan Marsh and guys I looked up to and them having long careers and never being able to win, I think that was a real moment I’ll never forget," Paine said.

“For myself and George Bailey and ‘Hilfy’ (Ben Hilfenhaus) to come into that side and help those older guys win a Sheffield Shield … was something I’ll hold very closely for the rest of my life," he concluded.

