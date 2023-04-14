'I'm Getting Better With Each Passing Day': Rishabh Pant Shares Update on His Recovery

Rishabh Pant has provided a big update on his recovery as he visited Delhi Capitals’ training session at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wicketkeeper batter, who led the Capitals in the last three seasons, has already been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining multiple injuries in a horrific car accident last year. He is expected to miss competitive cricket this year and which means he might not be available for the ODI World Cup too.

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy and he decided to meet his Delhi Capitals teammates who were also present in Bengaluru for their next IPL clash.

When asked about his recovery, Pant said, “I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team."

The flamboyant wicketkeeper further expressed that he missed being around the Delhi Capitals players this season.

“I just saw how the team’s practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it," Pant added.

The 25-year-old wished the David Warner-led side good luck ahead of the mega clash against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match," he added.

The franchise is missing the services of Pant and the southpaw is constantly showing support to his team with his social media activities. His presence at Chinnaswamy Stadium on the eve of the RCB clash has definitely boosted the team’s morale as the DC players looked happy seeing their captain at the training session.

Pant also marked his presence felt at Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals match against Gujarat Titans. However, Delhi failed to take inspiration from his presence and lost the match, they have yet not opened their account on points table with four defeats in a row.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.

