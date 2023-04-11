'I'm Sorry Dhoni...': Netizens Troll Dinesh Karthik For Fumbling Behind Wickets Against LSG

The high-scoring thriller between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went down the wire in Bengaluru as the visitors clinched a win by one wicket on the very final delivery of the match. A bizarre drama unfolded on the last ball Bangalore wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik’s costly fumble allowed Lucknow batters to snatch the winning run at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

With one run required off the final ball of the encounter, Lucknow tailender Avesh Khan failed to connect Harshal Patel’s delivery. But Karthik could not collect the ball cleanly and it was enough for the Lucknow batters to complete the vital, winning run.

Dinesh Karthik’s mistake soon emerged as a big talking point on social media. The veteran India international occupied the central point of discussions. While a section of social media lashed out at him for being unable to remain calm in the crunch situation, others showed their vehement support for Karthik.

Bringing up the comparison between Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni, this person tweeted, “I’m sorry Dhoni, I compared you with a player like Dinesh Karthik."

Expressing his adoration for India’s World Cup-winning skipper, another user wrote, “Nothing against Dinesh Karthik but not everyone can hold their nerves like MS Dhoni."

Another fan requested others to refrain from trolling Dinesh Karthik.

This Twitter user felt that someone like MS Dhoni could have helped Royal Challengers Bangalore in winning the game yesterday.

Coming out in support of Dinesh Karthik another fan tweeted, “When you lose after scoring 210-plus runs, the problem is with your bowling unit. You can’t simply blame a keeper who fumbled when the match was already in tie. Grow up RCB fans!"

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a solid total of 212. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis emerged as his side’s highest scorer with an unbeaten knock of 79. The target may have been quite a massive one but Lucknow Super Giants batters- Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran- displayed a valiant show to earn victory for their side. Wicketkeeper Pooran came up with a blistering 19-ball 62 to guide Lucknow to a thrilling one-wicket triumph. The defeat leaves Bangalore at the seventh spot on the IPL points table.

