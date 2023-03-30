'I'm Still in the Game Boss': New Zomato Ad Features Rishabh Pant Promoting ZPL

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for the upcoming season of the IPL following his horrendous car crash in December 2022, was part of an advertisement campaign by restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato.

As a brand new edition of the cash-rich T20 franchise league rolls around, Pant was seen in an ad for the food delivery company called ‘ZPL’.

ZPl or the Zomato Premier League is an in-app gamification project that permits users to predict the winners of cricket games and avail offers depending on the accuracy of their predictions.

“I can’t live without two things," Pant said as he opened the video.

“Cricket and Food," the 25-year-old asserted.

“I haven’t been able to play cricket for the past few months, but the doctor has told me to eat properly."

“So I had lots of healthy food at home and whenever my teammates come over, I order from Zomato," the southpaw said.

“Then slowly, everyone got busy with practice because the cricket season was starting soon."

“That’s when I felt that if everyone is playing, why not me?"

After the rhetorical question, Pant went on to state that “I am still in the game boss, I am coming to play," as the video panned out to display the logo of the ZPL.

The IPL is all set to get underway on the 31st of March as defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, captained by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

The opening game is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and will be preceded by an opening ceremony featuring the likes of pan-Indian entertainers such as Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana.

The illustrious T20 league is back to its old home-and-away format after a three-year hiatus, imposed due to COVID restrictions and fans of the teams will eagerly anticipate the return of cricketing action to their hometowns.

