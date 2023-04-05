'In 2-3 Years, He'll do Something Great for India': Hardik Pandya Heaps Praise on Rising Batting Star

Defending champions Gujarat Titans continued their winning start in IPL 2023, defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Tuesday to claim the top spot on the points table.

After some impressive bowling performances from the likes Mohammed Shami (3/41), Alzarri Joseph (2/2) and Rashid Khan (3/31), uncapped batter Sai Sudharsan came to the fore with an unbeaten 62 off 48 deliveries, taking the defending champions home with 11 balls to spare.

GT captain Hardik Pandya was elated over the performance given by his side and stated that he lets his players enjoy out there on the field. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said backing each other on the field has always been the forte of Gujarat Titans.

“It was funny at the start, we didn’t know what was happening, something was happening. The way the bowlers pulled it back was amazing. I go with my instinct; I like to back myself. Most often than not, I punch first rather than taking the punch. We tell the boys to enjoy themselves there. It helps you take the right decisions. Someone’s putting their hand up. Taking care of each other is important," said Pandya.

Sudharsan played a crucial role in Gujarat’s successful chase. He featured in a 53-run stand with impact player Vijay Shankar and then went on to notch up his first fifty of the season. In due course, the youngster also completed 200 IPL runs, a feat achieved in seven innings.

Heaping praise on Sudharsan, Pandya predicted a bright future for the youngster.

“He (Sudharsan) is been batting terrifically. All the result you see is all his hard work. Going forward, in 2-3 years, he’ll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India as well," said Pandya.

DC have now lost two matches on the trot and while it is still early days in the tournament, it will be surprising if this team, with the kind of Indian talent it has, finishes in the top five let alone be a title contender. The cupboard in terms of both Indian batting and bowling talent looks bare and inadequate while competing with the best in the business.

