'In 43 years of My Cricket Career...' KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit Speechless after Rinku Singh's Heroics

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit was full of praise for Rinku Singh after his star turn with the bat in their win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The last over started with KKR needing 29 runs for an unlikely win against Gujarat in a chase of 205. After Umesh Yadav took a single off left-arm fast-bowler Yash Dayal, carnage followed as Rinku smashed five successive sixes on the last five balls, remaining unbeaten on 48 not out and leading an improbable heist for Kolkata which will be talked for a long, long time in the cricketing world.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Advertisement

“In 43 years of my cricket career, being a coach, playing cricket, first class cricket and international, I’ve previously seen two innings. One is Ravi Shastri scoring six sixes in the Ranji Trophy, and second was the last ball six from Javed Miandad in Dubai. And after that, I’m seeing you (Rinku’s five sixes)," said Pandit in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts on Monday.

Pandit also hailed Umesh for his presence of mind and rotating strike on the very first ball of the last over to bring Rinku at the crease, apart from appreciating Venkatesh Iyer for smashing 83 off 40 balls and sharing a 100-run partnership off 55 balls with captain Nitish Rana.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

“So, somebody has scored one run in that last over first ball (Umesh). And also we must also appreciate Nitish, Venkatesh," he added.

Advertisement

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had taken took to Twitter to share an edited poster on Sunday and wrote: “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU!!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 and @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

ALSO READ | ‘Jhoome Jo Rinku’: Shah Rukh Shares Pathaan Poster with Rinku Singh’s Face, Here’s How KKR Batter Replied

On Monday, quoting his tweet, Singh thanked SRK for his love.

Advertisement

He tweeted: “Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir and thank you for your constant support."

Kolkata’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on April 14.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here