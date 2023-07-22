IN-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For IN-A vs PK-A

Arch rivals India A and Pakistan A will lock horns in an epic clash in the finals of the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The sides already met once during the group stage of the event where the Men in Blue were able to emerge victorious.

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup final will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium on July 23. India have managed to make it to the final without conceding a single defeat in their campaign. It would be interesting to see if they can pick up the trophy at the back of this ongoing momentum.

In their last meeting, India A blew away Pakistan A beating them by eight wickets in the game. Rajvardhan Hangargekar produced a brilliant bowling performance, scalping five wickets. Manav Suthar also had a brilliant showing as he claimed three wickets of his own to curb the Pakistani side to a 205-run total. During India’s chase, Sai Sudharshan played a brilliant knock, scoring 104 runs in 110 balls. Nikin Jose played a supporting role with a half-century, helping India pick up a victory.

India won their semi-final against Bangladesh A by 51 runs while Pakistan A beat Sri Lanka A by 60 runs to secure their spot in the final.

Heading into Sunday’s final, India A have a slight edge over Pakistan based on their recent performances. However, both teams have a shot at the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup trophy.

IN-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sai Sudharshan

Vice-captain: Qasim Akram

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Sai Sudharshan, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Qasim Akram, Kamran Ghulam

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

IN-A vs PK-A Probable XIs:

IN-A Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

PK-A Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c)(wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem

IN-A vs PK-A Full Squad