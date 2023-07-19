IND A vs PAK A: Dhruv Jurel Dons Special Jos Buttler's Wicketkeeping Gloves Against Pakistan A

Young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel donned a special pair of gloves while keeping the wickets during the crucial India A vs Pakistan A clash in ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup. Jurel grabbed the limelight with his power-hitting ability in the slog overs during IPL 2023 while playing for Rajasthan Royals. The wicketkeeper batter was picked in India A’s squad for the multi-nation tournament. The 22-year-old brought the priced possession from IPL 2023 to Sri Lanka as he was seen wearing Jos Buttler’s gloves while wicketkeeping against Pakistan A.

Jurel received Buttler’s gloves as a gift during IPL and he decided to use them in the big-ticket match against India’s arch-rivals.

Rajasthan Royals put out a tweet confirming that Jurel kept the wickets with the gloves gifted by England’s white-ball skipper.

The 22-year-old produced a stellar show behind the stumps as he took the catches of Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf in the fourth over of the match. Later he also executed a stumping to dismiss Kamran Ghulam for 15.

Ahead of the crucial match, Jurel emphasised the storied history and enthralling nature of the India-Pakistan rivalry.

Speaking to Star Sports, the wicket-keeper batter also said, “India-Pakistan has always been a rivalry, like it gives a different level of thrill". He also added that, “If anyone plays a good game in this match, it looks like a big achievement for them because it’s the India- Pakistan match."