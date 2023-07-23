IND-A vs PAK-A Final Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Beat India by 128 Runs to Become Champions

Pakistan set India a mammoth 353-run target after tons from Tayyab Tahir and fifties from openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. The Indian bowlers leaked too many runs towards the end of the Pakistan innings, letting them pile up a huge total. Earlier, IND-A opted to field first as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

India secured their place in the final with a 51-run win over Bangladesh, while holders Pakistan reached the summit clash with their triumph over Sri Lanka by a difference of 60 runs.

India comes into the final as favourites to lift the cup and will look to topple the defending champions and get their hands on the prestigious trophy.

India will also draw confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Pakistan in the league stage.

This crop of young Indian players carries a lot of flair in their approach, but beneath the flashiness bubbles a layer of stone-cold determination to win from any situation.

The semifinal against Bangladesh was a microcosm of that trait. India were bundled out for 211, a below-par total even on a sluggish R Premadasa Stadium pitch.

The Bangladesh openers, who were in good touch in this tournament, started briskly scoring over 6 runs an over. They raced to 94 for 1 in the 18th over, and looked poised for a smooth win.

But the Indian spinners — Nishant Sindhu and Manav Suthar — owned the stage from thereafter, rolling over Bangladesh for 160. The captaincy of Yash Dhull, who also made a crucial 66, and the fielding too were spot on as India snatched a win that looked improbable at one stage.

This cohesion within the team will be India’s primary weapon going into the final against Pakistan.

Having said that, underestimating Pakistan will be naive. They are a talented side, and many of their players have considerable international and Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience behind them.

All-rounder Mohammad Wasim, captain Mohammad Harris, opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal all have tasted international cricket. While players such as Amad Butt and Omair Yousuf have been proven performers in the PSL.

Hence, Pakistan would like to treat the setback in the league phase as a mere aberration and would be eager for an act of atonement.

But, India will believe that they have all the cards to nullify Pakistan’s charge.