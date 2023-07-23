IND-A vs PAK-A Final Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Beat India by 128 Runs to Become Champions

Curated By: Ritayan Basu & Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 21:33 IST
Colombo, Sri Lanka
India A vs Pakistan A Final Highlights: Pakistan have retained their title by defeating India by 128 runs on Sunday in Colombo with 60 balls to spare. Chasing a mammoth 353-run score, the boys in blue were bundled out for 224 in 40 overs. For India, Abhishek Sharma top-socred with 61 runs while captain Yash Dhull scored 39 off 41 deliveries. Sufiyan Muqeem was the pick of Pakistan bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 66. The likes of Arshad Iqbal (2/34), MehranMumtaz (2/30) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/26) picked up 2 wickets each.
Mohammad Wasim Jr hits the final nail in the coffin, nailing the yorker to clean up Yuvrajsinh Dodiya. Pakistan have done it again. They lost to India in the league stages which was a low-scoring affair but today, they turned up fearless and with a zeal to win. Tayyab Tahir superbly showcased that hunger with 108-run innings off just 71 deliveries and before that, the openers - Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan - produced the perfect start with a 121-run partnership. Tailenders Mehran Mumtaz, Wasim and Musabir Khan also chipped in with crucial cameos, pushing Pakistan to 352 in 50 overs.
In reply, India started off well with a 64-run opening stand between vice-captain Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan. But once that partnership was breached by Arshad Iqbal, wickets kept coming Pakistan’s way. Abhishek top-scored with a 51-ball 61 but the middle and lower order faltered to contribute which created the difference. Pakistan are the second team after Sri Lanka to have won the Emerging Teams Asia Cup twice.
Iqbal cleans up Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Fuller delivery, angling in, goes through the gate. A close call on the no-ball check but the decision stands. Hangargekar walks back.
Mehran Mumtaz cleans up Riyan Parag and then Sufiyan Muqeem gets rid of Harshit Rana, helping Pakistan inch closer to victory. Both Indian batters look to amplify the innings by taking their chances but have to pay the price. Riyan Parag looks to heave but was beaten by the turn and got clean bowled. Rana, on the other hand, goes for a biggie but the edges the wrong’un to Farhan at slips.
India’s woes keep on shooting up as they are losing their batter one after the other. Nishant Sindhu, skipper Yash Dhull and then wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel; all of them fell in quick succession.
India suffer another major blow in the chase of 353 as skipper Yash Dhull has gotten out.
A fine innings from Abhishek Sharma comes to an end. He just smashed a six to Sufiyan Muqeem and gets caught by Tayyab Tahir off the very next delivery. Abhishek goes for the cut but couldn’t time it well.
Abhishek Sharma, the Indian vice-captain, has got his fifty. What an innings he has played under pressure. Reaches the milestone with a single off the 44th ball of his innings. Superb stuff from the youngster.
Nikin Jose suffers an unfortunate dismissal. Waseem bowls a back of a length delivery, Jose looks for the pull but the ball sneaks under the bat. Haris takes it and the umpire gives it out straightaway. The replays show it comes off the hip. But no DRS in the tournament and Jose has to walk off.
Pakistan finally find the breakthrough as Arshad Iqbal gets rid of Sai Sudharsan. A 64-run opening stand shattered. A long way to go for both sides. Abhishek Sharma is joined by Nikin Jose while Pakistan search for more wickets.
A decent start to India in the massive chase of 353. Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma have settled themselves and are getting boundaries frequently. All they need is to graduate patiently, just like Pakistan did at the beginning of the play.
India openers Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma walk out to bat as India begin the massive chase of 353. Arshad Iqbal opens the Pakistani attack.
Tayyab Tahir’s scintillating hundred after the fifties from openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan power Pakistan to a mammoth total of 352 in their quota of 50 overs. India will be having an uphill task to chase the big total of 353 runs.
Harshit Rana finally gets a wicket as he removes Mehran Mumtaz. Rana bowls it fuller, Mumtaz fetches it to the leg-side but only gets a thin inside edge. Dhruv Jurel grabs an easy catch.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar strikes twice in the death overs and takes down Tayyab Tahir and Musabir Khan to bring India back into the game. Tahir falls after scoring a phenomenal hundred and the 126-run stand gets broken with his dismissal. Musabir Khan falls an over later for 35
Tayyab Tahir is on fire. He is smashing the Indian bowlers all around the park and brings up his hundred off just 66 deliveries. Just before notching up triple-figures, he smashed a six to Suthar to bring up a 100-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
Pakistan batters have been phenomenal this game, rather far better than their previous encounter against India earlier this week. Tayyab Tahir smashes a four followed by a six, bringing up 250 runs on the board.
Tayyab Tahir, Musabir Khan bring up a fifty-run partnership for the sixth wicket. They have been dealing in boundaries and are providing the much-needed push, especially after losing three wickets in quick succession. Yash Dhull & Co are desperately looking for a wicket here.
Nishant Sindhu strikes to add to Pakistan’s woes as the skipper, Mohammad Harris has been trapped in front. The boys in green are five down after a super start in the final. Musabir Khan and Tayyab Tahir look to rebuild the innings from here.
Riyan Parag, you beauty. The all-rounder gets the better of Omair Yousuf to break a brewing partnership and then takes down Qasim Askram for a golden duck. Riyan’s double strike has certainty Pakistan on back foot.
Omair Yousuf and Tayyab Tahir have taken the score to 170/2. They have so far added 24 runs for the third wicket.
Despite the two quick blows to Pakistan, Omair Yousuf continues to pick boundaries - hits a couple of them in the over of Nishant Sindhu from which PAK A have taken 11 runs.
OUT! Sahibzada Farhan has been run out on 65. After heading out for a single, Farhan turned back only to slip before Yash Dhull’s accurate throw found wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel who did the rest. India have gotten rid of both the Pakistan openers now.
Omair Yousuf has walked in next and he has clattered a couple of boundaries in the over of Manav Suthari who earlier gave India their first breakthrough when he dismissed Saim Ayub on 59. Sahibzada has moved to 57 off 58.
OUT! India have gotten their first breakthrough as Manav Suthar strikes in his first over of a fresh spell. Saim Ayub goes for a cut shot but only manages an edge with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking the catch on second attempt. Ayub scored 59 off 51.
Both the Pakistan A openers have completed their half-centuries now. Saim Ayub got to his milestone with a four off Harshit Rana while got to his fifty with a couple. Score 115/0 in 17 overs.
100 up for Pakistan A in 14.4 overs. Sahibzada Farhan charges forward and launches one over long-on for his third six of the innings and also brings up the 100 runs of the opening partnership.
This has been the start Pakistan A would have wanted. Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan have added 92 runs between them. Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma conceded 12 runs in his fifth over - began with a four from the bat of Ayub before Farhan stepped out to slam one past the bowler for a four of his own.
Spin in operation from both the ends now from India A. After a couple of quiet overs, the boundary-flow resumes. Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, who had started with a maiden over, has been creamed for 16 in his third - a boundary to Saim Ayub followed by a four and a six to Sahibzada Farhan.
Yash Dhull turns to spin in Abhishek Sharma who is greeted with a boundary by Saim Ayub - pulled to deep backward square leg. Six runs in it. Yuvrajsinh Dodiya joins from the other end and he starts with a maiden over.
RS Hangargekar continues. There was a catch from Dhurv Jurel after Saim Ayub tried to flick one but that shot came after the umpire had signalled no ball for overstepping. Six runs from it.
India secured their place in the final with a 51-run win over Bangladesh, while holders Pakistan reached the summit clash with their triumph over Sri Lanka by a difference of 60 runs.
India comes into the final as favourites to lift the cup and will look to topple the defending champions and get their hands on the prestigious trophy.
India will also draw confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Pakistan in the league stage.
This crop of young Indian players carries a lot of flair in their approach, but beneath the flashiness bubbles a layer of stone-cold determination to win from any situation.
The semifinal against Bangladesh was a microcosm of that trait. India were bundled out for 211, a below-par total even on a sluggish R Premadasa Stadium pitch.
The Bangladesh openers, who were in good touch in this tournament, started briskly scoring over 6 runs an over. They raced to 94 for 1 in the 18th over, and looked poised for a smooth win.
But the Indian spinners — Nishant Sindhu and Manav Suthar — owned the stage from thereafter, rolling over Bangladesh for 160. The captaincy of Yash Dhull, who also made a crucial 66, and the fielding too were spot on as India snatched a win that looked improbable at one stage.
This cohesion within the team will be India’s primary weapon going into the final against Pakistan.
Having said that, underestimating Pakistan will be naive. They are a talented side, and many of their players have considerable international and Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience behind them.
All-rounder Mohammad Wasim, captain Mohammad Harris, opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal all have tasted international cricket. While players such as Amad Butt and Omair Yousuf have been proven performers in the PSL.
Hence, Pakistan would like to treat the setback in the league phase as a mere aberration and would be eager for an act of atonement.
But, India will believe that they have all the cards to nullify Pakistan’s charge.
News18 Live Blog Team