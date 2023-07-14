Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » IND-A vs UAE-A Live Cricket Streaming Emerging Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch India A vs UAE A Coverage on TV And Online

IND-A vs UAE-A Live Cricket Streaming Emerging Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch India A vs UAE A Coverage on TV And Online

Here you will get the details of how to live stream the IND-A vs UAE-E Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match. Also check which website, app, and channel will be showing the India A vs UAE A match live.

Advertisement

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 10:36 IST

Colombo, Sri Lanka

IND-A vs UAE-A Live Streaming, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 (ACC Twitter)
IND-A vs UAE-A Live Streaming, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 (ACC Twitter)

India A are set to kick start their Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign from Friday, July 14 as they gear up to lock horns with United Arab Emirates A. The Group B clash between India A and UAE A will take place at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club.

Captained by former India U-19 captain Yash Dhull, the Indian Colts will look to begin their journey in the ODI tournament on a winning note. For the unversed, plenty of star names will feature in the Indian team including the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Prabhsimran Singh among others.

On the other hand, UAE A will have their task cut out against Asian giants such as India and Pakistan in Group B, however, the side led by Aryansh Sharma will look to give their best.

Advertisement

The fifth edition of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 got underway on July 13 with hosts Sri Lanka A beating Bangladesh A by 48 runs, whereas Afghanistan A trumped Oman A by 72 runs in the second game of the day.

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: India A With Dominating Start, Harshit Rana Jolts UAE A With Early Blow

Apart from India A, Pakistan A are also in action as they will take on Nepal A in the second Group B game of the day.

Ahead of Friday’s IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 clash, here’s all you need to know:

What date IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will take place?

The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday, July 14.

Advertisement

Where will the IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match take place?

The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club.

What time will the IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match begin?

The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network channels.

Advertisement

How do I watch IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

What are the full squads of IND-A and UAE-A for the Emerging Asia Cup 2023?

top videos
  • Ravichandran Ashwin Spins India To An Innings Win Against West Indies in First Test | Ind vs WI
  • Virat Kohli | Rohit Sharma | Part of Most Wins for India | CricketNext | Cricket News | #shorts
  • Kuldeep Yadav Should Definitely Play Tests, He's Very Good: Anil Kumble | CricketNext | #shorts
  • India Women Cricket Squad For Asian Games Announced | CricketNext | #shorts | Cricket News
  • Virat Kohli Scores His Third-Slowest Fifty in Test Cricket | WI vs IND | CricketNext | #shorts

    • IND-A Squad: Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Nishant Sindhu, Pradosh Paul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, RS Hangargekar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh

    UAE-A Squad: Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Lovepreet Singh, Ansh Tandon, Ali Naseer (c), Fahad Nawaz, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ashwanth Chidambaram, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 08:11 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 10:36 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App