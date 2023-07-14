IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Captain Yash Dhull's Century Guides India A to 8-wicket Win

Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
IND-A vs UAE-A Live Score: Follow here live updates of India A vs UAE A match 3 of Emerging Asia Cup 2023, check latest scorecard at news18 cricketnext.

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 16:39 IST

Colombo, Sri Lanka

IND-A vs UAE-A Live Score: Skipper Yash Dhull hits yet another century as he leads the India A side to a dominant victory. However, questions can be asked on the bowling side’s intent to not pick wickets despite runs not leaking in the middle stages of the match. But nonetheless, the side managed to grab a victory over the UAE side.

Harshit Rana was the pick of the India bowlers with figures of 4/41 in his nine overs. He had picked wickets in the beginning and final stages of the UAE A’s batting innings.

Jul 14, 2023 16:37 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: India won by 8 wickets ; Yash Dhull smashes century and Harshit Rana picks four wickets.

Yash Dhull and Harshit Rana were the standout players in the match. But the UAE A side managed to resist the dominant Indian side. But failed to convert on the partnership stitched by the UAE A skipper and Faraazuddin.

That’s all we have for today.

Jul 14, 2023 16:34 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Presentation Ceremony; Yash Dhull wins Player of the Match

A Chidambaram(UAE A Captain): Our team did well to get back into the game but I believe we were around 70 runs short. We need to get better on the fielding side of things and yeah let’s see how things go.

Yash Dhull wins the Player of the Match.

Yash Dhull (India A Captain): Special knock for me. But considering we lost two wickets quickly we came back well. Decided to familiarize myself with the wicket and take some time. I’d like to get set and then go aggressive. That’s my game. I believe our bowlers did well, bowled in the right areas. Akash Singh is fit, just the humidity that got to him and caused cramps.

Jul 14, 2023 16:28 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: India A win by eight wickets to spare; Captain Yash Dhull smashes century

The skipper managed to lead his side to a dominant victory against the UAE A side. Harshit Rana was the best bowler in the Indian side with his four wickets coming in the initial and latter stages of the first innings.

Jul 14, 2023 15:56 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Fifty for Dhull: IND A: 122/2, 54 to win

Captain Yash Dhull has smashed a half-century off 49 balls with a boundary. He has been superbly anchoring the chase of 176, taking the boys in blue close to a superb win. India need 54 more runs to win.

Jul 14, 2023 15:28 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: India A closing on 100, Yash Dhull cruising

India A are nearing in on the 100-run mark, Yash Dhull the captain is keeping things tidy, the Men in Blue in complete control of the match. Dhull is batting at 40 off 40, Jose at 17 off 27, India A reach 86/2 after 15 overs.

Jul 14, 2023 15:15 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: 50-up for India A, IND A 52/2

India A go past the 50-run mark, captain Yash Dhull helping his side go past the fifty run mark, they started well, and now just need to keep it rolling. Dhull batting at 10 off 22, Jose batting at 14 off 24. India A 52/2.

Jul 14, 2023 15:03 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: IND - A 46/2, India look for partnership

A maiden over from Naseer Ali, shows just how dominant the UAE bowling attack has been, they’ve kept India A under the cosh. Yash Dhull the captain needs to take responsibilty, Sanchit Sharma comes on to bowl the 9th over. India A reach 46/2 after 8 overs.

Jul 14, 2023 14:49 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Abhishek Sharma perishes, IND A 41/2

Abhishek Sharma becomes the next man to depart, gets castled, great credit to the bowler Naseer Ali, India A 41/2 find themselves in a spot of bother. Abhishek scored 19 off 14, the captain Yash Dhull comes out to bat.

Jul 14, 2023 14:37 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE draw first blood, IND A 23/1

Sai Sudharsan cleaned up by Jawadullah, Sudharsan was trying to be aggressive, ends up giving away a window of opportunity to the UAE bowler and he takes it with both hands. India A suffer first blow. IND-A 23/1 after 2.5 overs.

Jul 14, 2023 14:33 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score: Abhishek Sharma off to fiery start, IND A 19-0 after 2 overs

India A are off to a flying start, thanks to vice-captain Abhishek Sharma who has already got a couple of boundaries, UAE being put the sword already. India A reach 19/0 after 2 overs. Abhishek racing to 13 off 8, Sudharsan at 4 off 6.

Jul 14, 2023 14:25 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score: Abhishek Sharma gets boundary, India A underway in chase of 176

Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan open for India A, Muhammad Jawadullah to open the bowling duties. India A need 176 runs to win. Abhishek Sharma gets off the mark with a flick, notches the boundary.
 
 
Jul 14, 2023 14:20 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: India need 176 to win

India A need 176 runs to win UAE A responded really well after going five down, and now Yash Dhull and Co. need to show what they’re made of.

Jul 14, 2023 14:00 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE A post total of 175/9, Harshit Rana shines

At the end of their innings, UAE A were able to post a total of 175/9, the sixth wicket partnership between Mohammed Faraazuddin and Ashwanth Chidambaram helped them reach a competitive total after they slumped to 66/5. Yash Dhull’s forces need 176 runs to win. Harshit Rana the pick of the lot with his 4-wicket haul.

Jul 14, 2023 13:43 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Nitish Reddy picks up his first wicket as A Valthapa is dismissed UAE A 152/8 in 48.5 overs

The batting has failed the UAE A side as the the set batter Valthapa Chidambaram who looked good is caught by Yash Dhull.

Jul 14, 2023 13:29 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Harshit Rana gets his fourth as Sanchit Sharma in departs UAE A 150/7 in 46.3 overs

Rana mixing up his deliveries as the slower one clips the leg stump. Sanchit missed the line and length as the ball clipped the leg stump.

Jul 14, 2023 13:24 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Harshit Rana gets breakthrough as Faraazuddin departs UAE A 146/6 in 44.2 overs

Harshit Rana who has been standout for India A has gotten another breakthrough with a standard caught and bowled.

Jul 14, 2023 13:10 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE A 139/5 after 42 overs, Spinners keeping it tight as UAE A struggling to play aggresively

The UAE A batting is eating up the overs at this point with too many dot balls. The lack of aggression is mounting the pressure on the UAE A side. Track seems to still have turn for the spinners which is ideal.

Jul 14, 2023 13:03 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE A 135/5 after 40 overs, Boundaries dry up for UAE A as India A continue to put pressure on

UAE A are under pressure for runs to set a decent total as the third powerplay is now active. Captain Yash Dhull continues to go for the spinners like Parag and Manav Suthar.

Jul 14, 2023 12:48 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE A 125/5 after 36 overs, India A looking at spin to break the partnership

The partnership between Valthapa and Faraazuddin has been a formidable one the captain looked at spinners Riyan Parag and Nishant Sindhu.

Jul 14, 2023 12:37 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE A 114/5 after 33 overs, India A still looking for breakthrough

India A still on the hunt for wickets as Harshit Rana looking to extract bounce of the pitch as UAE batters mark their 50 run partnership.

Jul 14, 2023 12:14 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE A 105/5 after 29 overs, India A eye crucial wicket

India A are now under pressure, UAE are now looking to counter-attack, Valthapa batting at 25 off 53 balls, Yash Dhull goes to Nishant Sindhu now. Faraazuddin batting at 17 off 44, UAE A reach 105/5 after 29 overs.

Jul 14, 2023 11:58 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE 90/5 after 24 overs, UAE fighting back

UAE have now stitched together a crucial partnership between Valthapa and Faraazuddin, the former batting at 16, the latter at 11. UAE A reach 90/5 after 24 overs, they are looking to provide some resistance against Indian bowlers.

Jul 14, 2023 11:45 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE 77/5 after 20 overs

Following the two quick dismissals of Aryansh and Naseer, now UAE A are showing a little fight, UAE reach 77/5 after 20 overs, Valthapa is batting at 12 off 24, Faraazuddin,  4 off 19.

Jul 14, 2023 11:27 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Manav strikes again! UAE A 66/5

Ali Naseer has to depart, he is caught plum in front of the stumps, huge appeal and India have their fifth wicket. UAE are now starting to collapse, Naseer departs after socring 10, Manav gets his second wicket. UAE A 66/5 after 13.5 overs.

Jul 14, 2023 11:18 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Manav strikes! Aryansh departs! UAE A 52/4

Aryansh Sharma has to depart, he was well set, looking very well however he gives away a leading edge and is caught at first slip, Manav strikes and Nasser Ali comes out for UAE A. They reach 52/4, a crucial wicket of Aryansh and India are cruising.

Jul 14, 2023 11:10 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Injury for Akash Singh, Abhishek Sharma strikes! UAE A 49/3

Indian bowler Akash Singh has seemingly picked up an injury, he has struggled a bit, the physios had a look at him a couple of minutes earlier, he has now come off the field, and Abhishek Sharma takes over the over. The Indian vice-captain strikes on the third ball he has bowled today, traps Lovepreet Singh LBW. UAE A 49/2.

Jul 14, 2023 10:58 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE captain Aryansh looks dominating, UAE A 48/2

A chance goes begging for India A, Aryanshi who has looked threatening for UAE nearly gave away a leading edge, two Indian players dive but the ball goes between them and trickles away for boundary. Aryansh Sharma has continued his assault, gets another boundary and UAE A reach 48/2.

Jul 14, 2023 10:41 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Ansh Tandon departs, Jurel takes a screamer, UAE A 31/2

Harshit Rana strikes again, Ansh Tandon has to depart after scoring five runs, just as UAE A were looking for a partnership, Rana gives India A the breakthrough, Dhruv Jurel completes a terrific catch, UAE A reach 31/2 after 6.4 overs.

Jul 14, 2023 10:37 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: UAE-A fighting back, 26/1 after 6 overs

UAE A are now fighting back, after that early blow form Harshit Rana, Akash Singh has failed to capitalize on the momentum and just like that UAE captain Aryansh Sharma has climbed to 17 off 23 overs. UAE A reach 26/1 after 6 overs.

Jul 14, 2023 10:22 IST

IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Chance missed for India-A, UAE-A at 14/1

Huge let off for UAE-A as Harshit Rana nearly got his second wicket, and the India-A pacer nearly had Aryansh in all sorts of trouble, but despite taking a leading edge off the batter’s willow, the ball dropped just short of the Indian fielder. UAE A 14/1 after 3 overs.

The Indian team are placed in Group B alongside the likes of UAE A, Pakistan A, and Nepal A and in the second game of the day the latter two will square off.

The fifth edition of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 kick-started on Thursday, July 13 with hosts Sri Lanka A beating Bangladesh A. With all 8 participating teams looking for glory, with India looking to win only their second title having lifted the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2013.

In 2018, the Indian team finished runners-up as they were beaten by Pakistan in the summit clash.

What date IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will take place?

The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday, July 14.

Where will the IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match take place?

The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club.

What time will the IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match begin?

The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network channels.

How do I watch IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.