IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Captain Yash Dhull's Century Guides India A to 8-wicket Win

A Chidambaram(UAE A Captain): Our team did well to get back into the game but I believe we were around 70 runs short. We need to get better on the fielding side of things and yeah let’s see how things go.

Yash Dhull wins the Player of the Match.

Yash Dhull (India A Captain): Special knock for me. But considering we lost two wickets quickly we came back well. Decided to familiarize myself with the wicket and take some time. I’d like to get set and then go aggressive. That’s my game. I believe our bowlers did well, bowled in the right areas. Akash Singh is fit, just the humidity that got to him and caused cramps.