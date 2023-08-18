IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India vs Ireland

IND vs IRE Dream11 1st T20I: India will take on Ireland in the upcoming T20I clash of their bilateral tour on Friday. After losing their T20I series 3-2 to the West Indies, India would be looking to make a comeback against the European underdogs.

Malahide Cricket Club will host the T20I clash on August 18. After a disappointing showing at the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, Ireland will also be hoping to redeem themselves in the upcoming T20I series starting from Friday.

India were on the verge of a comeback against the West Indies in their previous series. After losing the first two games, India turned the series around by picking up two successive victories. However, they came up short in the final game losing the match by eight wickets. Suryakumar Yadav played a phenomenal innings, scoring 61 runs in 45 balls but it just wasn’t enough to seal a victory.

Ireland lost their last T20I fixture in July against Scotland. They conceded a narrow defeat by eight runs. Scotland’s Brandon McMullen and Richie Berrington stole the show, scoring 68 and 54 runs respectively. Ireland were unable to recover the game in the second innings.

India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Score

India are heavy favourites to pick up a win on Friday given the strength of their squad. Jasprit Bumrah will also be returning to international action after months of absence due to injury.

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Tilak Varma

Vice-captain: Curtis Campher

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanhu Samson, Paul Stirling, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Joshua Little

IND vs IRE Probable XIs:

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

IND Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs IRE Full Squad