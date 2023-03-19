IND v AUS 2nd ODI: Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh Record Australia's 3rd Fastest ODI Chase

Australia thrashed India by record-breaking 10 wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc in the first inning as the left-arm pacer emerged as the main architect of India’s fourth-lowest total at home, claiming his ninth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Then came the Aussie openers, who smashed the Indian bowlers all over the park to help the visitors etch their names in the history books.

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI - HIGHLIGHTS

A ferocious Mitchell Marsh cracked an unbeaten 66 in 36 balls, a knock that included six sixes, while Travis Head made 51 not out to get the tourists over the finish line.

Australia recorded their third-fastest chase, in terms of overs, as they got over the line in just 11 overs.

Head and Marsh’s partnership of 121 runs from just 66 balls, at a run rate of 11, the third-highest run-rates in ODI century opening partnerships.

In fact, this is the fastest that a total has been chased down against India in ODIs, in terms of overs bowled, with the previous record being 14.4 overs when New Zealand chased down 93/2 in Hamilton, 2019.

In chasing 118, Head clipped and flayed off Siraj for a brace of fours in the second over. Marsh continued from where he left off in the first ODI at Mumbai, starting by punching Shami between cover and point for four, followed by lofting over mid-on in the third over.

He welcomed Siraj by standing tall to flay past cover before Head pulled a short ball from him through square leg for the second four of the fourth over. Marsh’s dominance continued by flicking, punching and pulling Shami for two fours and a six in the fifth over.

Head took it to another level by pulling Siraj twice, apart from flicking and punching for four straight boundaries in the sixth over. Axar’s introduction in the seventh over couldn’t stop Marsh as he creamed a drive through cover for four.

He then welcomed Hardik by slamming a six down the ground, followed by clubbing back-to-back sixes over deep mid-wicket and long-on to reach his fifty in just 28 balls. Head feasted on Axar’s deliveries with a cut through point and whipped past short fine leg to get back-to-back boundaries as the opening partnership raised its century in just 8.5 overs.

Marsh welcomed Kuldeep Yadav by pulling him to the second tier over deep midwicket for six before Head went back to pull through the same region for four. After being dropped by Shami running in from long-on, Head got his fifty in 29 balls. Marsh finished off the chase in 11 overs with a square drive through point off Axar for a boundary to complete Australia’s drubbing of India.

(With inputs from Agencies)

