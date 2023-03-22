IND v AUS, 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav Out for Golden Duck Again, Fans Congrtualte T20 Star on 'Hat-trick'

India’s Suryakumar Yadav got a hat-trick of ducks in the one-day series against Australia after being bowled on the first ball he faced in the third and last ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Surya has got two golden ducks against sizzling Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs against Australia, betting at the crucial No.4 position so far in the series. In the 3rd match at the Chepauk, SKY was demoted down to sixth in the batting line-up.

The Indian T20 specialist walked out to bat, took guard, missed a peach of a delivery by Ashton Agar and had to walk back to the dressing room.

Social media was abuzz with memes and jokes at the cost of SKY after yet another disappointment with the bat for the star.

Team India coach Rahul Dravid had saidahead of the match that Suryakumar Yadav is ‘learning the 50-over game’.

“One of the things about Surya is he is also learning the 50-over game a little bit. The T20 game is slightly different. Even though he hadn’t played for India for a long time, in T20 cricket, he played nearly ten years of IPL, and a lot of IPL cricket, which is a tournament that is like international cricket," Dravid said.

