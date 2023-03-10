Ravichandran Ashwin spun his magic to remove Cameron Green and Alex Carrey in the same over during the fourth and last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

On the second ball of the 131st over of Australia’s first innings, Ashwin picked up the wicket of Greeen and that too against the tun of play. Ashwin bowled it flatter and down the leg as Green went down to sweep it but went through the shot a bit early. The ball arrived a bit late and brushed against his gloves towards the keeper where KS Bharat took a sharp low catch moving to his right.

Then on the last ball of the over, Ashwin removed Carey for a duck as the Aussie batter tried to take on the Indian spinner. Ashwin flighted, the ball full and well outside off as Carey failed to control the temptation and went for the slog-sweep against the turn. He ended up slicing it up in the air as Axar Patel took a rather easy catch at short third man.

Wasim Jaffer had predicted that spinners would eventually come into the game on a ‘good pitch’.

“It’s probably the best pitch from a batter’s perspective. There were no demons. I think probably from Day 3, you might get to see that, but at least that’s what you need to have. First two days, it should favour the batters, and Australia made the most of it. I liked their approach. They occupied the crease and didn’t look to score quickly," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

Left-handed opener Usman Khawaja though has survived the conditions and the bowlers, piling on runs.

Australia players are wearing black arm bands after regular Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins’s mother Maria passed away overnight in Sydney due to cancer.

