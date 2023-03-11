IND v AUS, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Reaches Massive Feat, Joins Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli in Elite List

Rohit Sharma on Saturday got into an elite club of Indian batters as he walked out at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in the fourth Test against Australia. He became the sixth Indian batter to score 17000 runs in international cricket. Prior to the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test, he needed 21 runs to reach the remarkable milestone. He returned unbeaten on 17 at stumps on day 2. On Saturday morning, he scored four more runs in the first session and joined the elite list.

Before Rohit, the likes of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni have amassed 17000 runs or more in international cricket. The current Indian skipper is the sixth batter to reach this milestone.

PLAYER MATCHES RUNS AVERAGE BEST Sachin Tendulkar 664 34357 48.52 248* Virat Kohli 494* 25047* 53.4 254* Rahul Dravid 504 24064 45.57 270 Sourav Ganguly 421 18433 41.42 239 MS Dhoni 535 17092 44.74 224 Rohit Sharma 438* 17003* 42.91 264

After making his international debut in 2007, Rohi has played in a total of 48* Tests, 241 ODIs, and 148 T20I matches, in which he has scored 3348*, 9782, and 3853 runs, respectively. Though he has played lesser Tests than any other modern-day cricketing stalwart, his numbers in white-ball cricket are staggering. He is the second-highest scorer in T20Is with 3853 runs to his name. He is the only player in the world to have scored as many as 3 double hundreds in ODIs.

Rohit could have gone past MS Dhoni’s tally of 17092 runs but he was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann with the first hour of play on the third day of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. The Australia spinner bowled a short delivery which Rohit looked to punch into the off side. However, the ball seemed to get stuck on the wicket as the Indian skipper ended up hitting it uppishly straight into the hands of Marnus Labuschagne at cover.

India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first two tests, in Nagpur and Delhi, respectively. However, the Aussies bounced back in Indore with a 9-wicket win to secure a berth in the World Test Championship final. If India manages a victory in Ahmedabad, the two teams will play each other in the WTC final in June at the Oval in London.

