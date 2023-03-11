The crowd goes gaga whenever Virat Kohli turns up at a cricket stadium. The fans leave no chance to celebrate his presence and end up chanting the former captain’s name in unison. Similar scenes were on display when the ace Indian batter stood at the pavilion staircase at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Friday. India bundled out Australia for 480 on the second day of the fourth day and the opener, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were out to bat. But suddenly, the fans were overjoyed when they saw Kohli being padded up and standing out.

It was no less than a surprise as Kohli, who bats at no. 4, was out with his bat tucked under his arm. As he started to walk through the passage, he received loud applause as the fans were in a frenzy after getting a glimpse of him.

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 3

Once the second day’s play concluded, Kohli went inside the field and started his batting practice. The crowd wasn’t ready to leave the arena and why would they when their superstar is there in front of them? Kohli’s presence on the ground was a surprise for the fans who have been watching the Aussie batters exploit the Indian bowlers for straight five sessions.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma saw off the tricky 10 overs with relative ease to be unbeaten on 18 and 17 respectively as the hosts were 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs at stumps on second day of the fourth Test, here on Friday.

With the pitch still in favour of stroke play at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit was pristine in his timing, flicking and cutting off Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon with relative ease. On the other hand, Gill sweetly played a short-arm jab on a short ball from Cameron Green, before dancing down the pitch to smash a six off Lyon at the stroke of stumps.

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With the pitch not showing much signs of a sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match, especially after having a wicketless morning session, ending with 6/91 in a relentless spell of 47.2 overs.

(With Agency Inputs)

