IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: India Squad Against Australia, Probable Playing 11s for First Match in Mumbai

India Squad, Australia Squad, Probable Playing 11s for 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya’s leadership skills will be under the spotlight once again when Team India will take the field against Australia in the opening ODI on Friday. Pandya is all set to lead Indian cricket team for the first time in the 50-overs format during the first encounter against the Aussies scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the hosts will now look to extend their sensational run in ODIs at home this year. After playing six ODIs so far on home soil in 2023, India have not conceded a defeat yet. India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma will not take part in the first ODI due to personal reasons. With the 50-over World Cup scheduled to take place later this year in India, the ODI series will help the two sides in preparing for the global event. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Team India will also be missing batter Shreyas Iyer in the three-match ODI series. Iyer was ruled out of the ODIs due to a back injury.

Australia will be led by stand-in captain Steven Smith in the ODI series against India. Smith had led the Aussies in the last two Test matches of the Border-Gavakar Trophy. He will handle Australia’s leadership duties after skipper Pat Cummins returned back following his mother’s death.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia squads:

India squad for ODI series against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad for ODI series against India: Steven Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

