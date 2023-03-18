Indian speedster Mohammad Shami underlined the importance of recovering well to put in the best effort after inspiring India to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series against Australia in Mumbai on Friday.

“After 40 overs of the Ahmedabad Test, I needed one-to-two days to recover. I completed that recovery and came here for the match," Shami said in a chat with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj. The interaction between the two new-ball bowlers was shared by BCCI. See the video here:

“The management accepted that I needed recovery. We have played so many matches that we know our skills and ability. So it is important that we recover properly to perform better," Shami added.

At the post-match press conference on Friday, Shami mentioned the importance of workload management for the players with two big events - the ICC World Test Championship Final and ICC World Cup - coming up in the next few months.

“You have to be smart as far as workload is concerned, you have to work on your strengths. You know your workload as per international cricket. It is better to take it series by series or match by match," he said.

Earlier, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya had also spoken about the importance of workload management and that the players were comfortable with the decisions made by the team management.

“All these guys are confident that if they miss out on some matches, then they miss out. It’s okay. That’s the confidence we have. If someone misses out because of workload management, this management has shown confidence and trust in the players. I think that’s the reason players who have gone out have come back with a lot of security," Pandya said on Thursday.

When asked about the plan that saw him take three wickets in six overs at an economy rate of just 2.8 runs per over, Shami said that he focused simply to keep the ball in the right areas. He acknowledged that the heat at the Wankhede Stadium was a bit of an issue unless the wind started to blow.

“The plan was to keep it simple. We had discussed in team meeting as well to make a good start, to keep the ball in good areas and stick to our line and length.

“The heat was also an issue. When we bowled the first spell it was hot but later it got a bit better to bowl when the wind started blowing," Shami said.

Shami was ably supported by Siraj, who also picked up three wickets. Ravindra Jadeja put on an all-round effort (2/46 and 45 not out) and under-fire KL Rahul played a fine innings (75 not out off 91 balls) to help India chase down Australia’s score of 188 pretty easily in the end.

Shami was effusive in his praise for Siraj, saying that he enjoyed bowling alongside Siraj in the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of international action since September last year due to a back problem. With Bumrah’s participation in the ICC World Cup in October-November also in doubt, the Shami-Siraj partnership would give India a lot of confidence.

“It has been a long time since Bumrah has not been playing. It is our hard luck that he is not there. But we have a very good overall bowling unit for both white and red balls. We support each other a great deal," Shami said at the post-match press conference.

“Siraj has been playing for a while, he has the confidence. It is important to see how well the other bowler is doing when bowling in partnerships. We try to bowl as tight as possible, keeping the ball in specific patches. As a senior bowler you have to lead the way," he added.

India will now face Australia in Visakhapatnam on March 19 before moving to Chennai for the final match of the series on March 22.

