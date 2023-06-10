'Don't Think it'll Affect Batting': Ajinkya Rahane Gives Update on His Finger Injury During WTC Final

Ajinkya Rahane opened up on the blow to his finger which he sustained during his 89-run knock in the first innings of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval, London. Rahane, who returned to the Indian team after more than a year, scored a fighting 89 runs to help India avoid the follow-on. He shared a crucial 109-run stand for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur to revive India’s innings after they lost KS Bharat early on the second ball of the day.

The duo sustained several blows during their partnership in the quest to take India forward. Rahane also got hit on his finger and didn’t take the field in the second innings.

Advertisement

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 - HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 3

However, the talismanic batter has assured that he will come out to bat in the second innings for India.

“Painful but quite manageable (blow to his finger). Don’t think it’ll affect batting," Rahane told broadcasters after the Day 3’s play.

Rahane was dropped from the Indian Test side last year after the South Africa tour and made a comeback in the side after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of WTC Final due to a back injury. Rahane made full use of the mega opportunity and scored a valuable 89 runs to help India recover from a tricky stage and gave them some chance in the game.

The 35-year-old said was happy with his performance in the first innings.

“Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day," he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Hope And Despair Share Passages of Day Three at the Oval

He was dismissed by Pat Cummins in the second session of the Day courtesy of a sensational catch from Cameron Green.

“That was a really good catch. We all know he’s a really good fielder. Has a big reach," Rahane hailed Green.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers also did well in the second innings and took four wickets to keep India alive in the game. Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav took one each.

Advertisement

“Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in. Jadeja bowled really well, footmarks helped him against the left-hander. Still feel wicket will help seam bowlers," he added.