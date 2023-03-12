IND vs AUS 2023: Virat Kohli Ends His Three-year Wait For a Test Century

Batting superstar Virat Kohli has finally ended his wait for a century in Test cricket on Sunday when he scored his 28th such score in the format during the ongoing fourth match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli reached the milestone in the second session of the fourth day with a single off Nathan Lyon, his 241st delivery of the innings.

Since his 136 against Bangladesh during the Kolkata Test in 2019, Kohli was going through a century drought, across formats, which he ended last year at Asia Cup with a maiden T20I hundred.

Then during the Bangladesh tour in December last year, he scored his first ODI century since August 2019. However, he had to wait a little longer (compared to limited-overs cricket) for the wait to end in Tests returning disappointed from the Bangladesh Test series where 24 was his highest score across four innings.

And when Australia came home, he managed 12, 44, 20, 22 and 13 in the five innings he batted during the first three Tests on challenging pitches.

Ahmedabad presented the batters with the best conditions to showcase their talent after spinners ruled the roost in Nagpur, Delhi and Indore. It was Australia opener Usman Khawaja who first dazzled with a patient century before allrounder Cameron Green got a maiden Test ton.

On Saturday, it was the turn of talented Shubman Gill to grab the spotlight as he scored a strokeful century - his second of Test career and first on Indian soil.

And on Sunday, Kohli got the monkey off his back as he continued a solid progress towards the three-digit score delighting the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium when he reached the milestone.

Kohli thus drew level with Hashim Amla and Michael Clarke in the list of most Test centuries to jointly occupy the 17th spot. Overall, it’s the 75th century of his international career and he’s only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who holds the all-time record with 100 hundreds.

