IND vs AUS 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal And Kuldeep Yadav Aim to Change Fortunes in ODI World Cup Year

They were the toast of the nation going into the 2019 World Cup in England but in last four years, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have seen more downs than ups.

Kuldeep had a career-threatening knee surgery in 2021 while Chahal, has been repeatedly ignored for important T20 games and global meets. They would want to change their wheels of fortune.

However with India’s ODI World Cup preparations starting with the three-match series against Australia, starting Friday, the famed ‘Kul-Cha’ would love to serve a platter of googlies, leg-breaks and flippers which their fans would like to savour.

Also Read: WPL 2023 Points Table Update After UP vs Bangalore

Advertisement

Several members of the Indian cricket team including the stand-in captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday began training in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday but all eyes were on the two wrist spinners as they need to battle it out with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, two multi-skilled cricketers, who are also part of this squad.

Both Kuldeep and Chahal, aren’t the most accomplished of batters, although the UP left-arm wrist spinner has had some degree of success at the Test level.

However both Washington and Jadeja come as a package but purely on tweaker’s skills, the two wrist spinners are ahead compared to finger spinners.

India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI in Mumbai due to family commitments and the stand-in captain for the match, Pandya, was among those who trained for more than two hours with the white ball.

Among the other players who were in attendance were fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur and among batters, Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan.

While India head coach Rahul Dravid did not attend the session, the other members of the coaching staff, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey were present along with throw-down specialists Raghavendraa and Nuwan Seneviratne.

Advertisement

India’s preferred choice for No. 5 spot and wicketkeeping duties, KL Rahul, who was dropped from the team after the first two Tests at Nagpur and New Delhi, was also among the absentees.

Also Read: RCB Outclass UP Warriorz to Earn Their First Win of Season

Advertisement

Pandya, who is also the designated vice-captain for the series, did light bowling practice and also tried leg-breaks in one of the adjacent nets to Kishan.

While Suryakumar, Kishan and Pandya had long stints with the bat, Siraj, who featured till the third Test in Indore, also spent a lot of time batting against spinners and fast bowlers.

Suryakumar mostly had a conventional approach in the nets with an odd aggressive shot, but captain Pandya did chance his arms whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Advertisement

The Australian players also had a training session here late in the afternoon.

Get the latest Cricket News here