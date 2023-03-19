IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australia Opt to Field, Rohit Sharma Returns as Ishan Kishan Misses Out for India

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss in the 2nd ODI of the series against India in Visakhapatnam and invited India to bat. Rohit Sharma returned to captaining India after missing the first ODI due to family commitments. Rohit came into the side in place of Ishan Kishan, who opened the batting in the last match.

“We will have a bowl. Different surface, been under covers for a while, might do something. Just a partnership through the middle would have helped us. It’s a good learning for us playing on these surfaces. Ellis comes in for Maxwell who has pulled up a bit sore and Carey is back for Inglis," said Smith.

India vs Australia Live Score 2nd ODI Updates

“Pitch has been under the covers for a long time, we got to bat well and see where we are. Every game you play for India is a pressure game, so you got to stay calm and make the right decision. We have tried to remain calm in the last few ODI series we have played. Two changes. Ishan misses out, I am back for him, Shardul misses out and Axar is in," Rohit said.

India went 1-0 up in the three-match series in Mumbai on the back of some fine performances with bat and ball. Opting to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium India restricted the visitors to a modest 188 after weathering some initial storm at the start with Mitchell Marsh going great guns. Marsh scored 81 off 65 balls before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

For India, speedster Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets and giving away precious little in terms of runs in six overs. He was ably supported by Mohammed Siraj, who also took three wickets. Jadeja claimed two wickets for 46 runs.

India’s reply was far from perfect. They lost four wickets in just a little over 10 overs with Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill all back in the pavillion. Stand-in skipper Hardik tried to resurrect the innings with KL Rahul, but fell with the team’s score at 83. Then Rahul and Jadeja ensured that there were no further hiccups and India reached home with five wickets and a little over 10 overs to spare. While Rahul remained not out on 75 off 91 balls, Jadeja was unbeaten on 45 off 69 balls.

India will be looking to win at Visakhapatnam, which will give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The last match of the series is to be played in Chennai on March 22.

Teams:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia XI: Steve Smith (C), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

