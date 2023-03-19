Nitin Menon Wastes No Time in Ruling Kohli Out, Netizens Call it a 'Never-ending Love Story': WATCH

The Men in Blue looked to maintain its dominance against Australia when the two teams locked horns in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. Captain Rohit Sharma was back in the mix while fans at the ACA-VDCA Stadium were eager to witness some electrifying performances by the superstars of Team India. But each and every fan of the Indian cricket team was taken aback when the Australia pacers wreaked havoc in Visakhapatnam.

India vs Australia Live Score 2nd ODI Updates

Mitchell Starc began the juggernaut by dismissing in-form batter Shubman Gill right in the first over and what followed next was a complete nightmare for the hosts. As many as 7 Indian batters were back in the hut before the 100-run mark was breached. While Gill and Suryakumar Yadav were out for nought, the likes of KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav scored in single digits.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli looked in great nick as he battled all alone into steering the Indian innings. He scored 31 off 35 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries before being trapped in front by Nathan Ellis in the 16th over.

Kohli’s dismissal was indeed a massive blow for India as he was the last batter in the line-up to deal with Australia’s fiery bowling attack. It was a fuller delivery from Ellis, straight in front of the stumps. Kohli looked to flick it away but ended up playing all around it and got hit on the pads. It was an easy decision for the umpire to make and the Aussies appealed, Nitin Menon raised the finger straight away.

It was clearly visible that Kohli was trapped on pads but the netizens were more interested in the match-up between the former India captain and Nitin Menon as the duo share a sweet-and-sour bond on the field. Lately, Menon has given Kohli out quite a few times and that was the point the netizens made on social media.

Here’re some reactions:

After Kohli’s dismissal, the onus of scoring was completely on the tail which, unfortunately, didn’t wag at all. Axar Patel, who was the second-top scorer for India, played cautiously but he lacked support from the other end. He was stranded at 29 as India were bowled out for 117 in 26 overs.

