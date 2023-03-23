IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: India Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings to Australia, Lose Series at Home After 4 Years

Team India’s batting woes continued on Wednesday as it lost the series decider to Australia by 21 runs in Chennai. Chasing 270, Rohit Sharma & Co started off decently but failed to cross the finish line. Australian spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar ran through India’s batting order and bowled them out for 248. The victory not only handed a 2-1 series win to the Aussies but also took them to the top of the ICC team rankings. Back-to-back wins helped them dethrone India and become World No. 1.

This was India’s first ODI series defeat at home since they went down 2-3 against Australia in March 2019. They have won as many as 7 ODI series at home thereafter but are yet to beat the Aussies. The Men-in-Blue have played 10 bilateral series at home since 2018 and have lost only to Australia, that too, twice.

Despite India having a 65-run opening partnership, India lost four wickets for 43 runs after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul had put on 69 runs for the fourth wicket. But after Rahul and Kohli fell, the chase went downhill and India ended up on the losing side, which meant they lost an ODI series at home after four years.

Australia have a great track record at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium where they lifted the trophy on Wednesday night. So far, they have played as many as six ODIs at this venue and have lost just one – against India in 2017.

Meanwhile, Adam Zampa, who took away the Player of the Match award, was the pick of the Australia bowlers, returning figures of 4 for 45. It was the first four-wicket haul by a visiting bowler since Ajantha Mendis’ 4/73 in Ranchi in 2014. Before Zampa, the last Australia to pick up a 4-fer in an ODI was Brad Hogg; 4/49 in Nagpur in 2007.

“I have had some success here. It’s a tough place to come to, always a huge challenge. I try to stay in the game and be competitive. Ashton Agar changed the game. Kudos to the bowlers who bowled before me as well. We trust each other, and trust our game plan. The message was to trust our process and improve on it," Zampa said after collecting his Player of the match award.

