Watch: Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis Bump into Each Other, Here’s What Happened Next

Virat Kohli often brings out the best version of himself while chasing and on Wednesday, he was on song when Australia set India a target of 270. The hosts went off to a dynamic start with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitching a 65-run for the opening wicket. Once the Indian skipper was dismissed, Kohli took the center stage and anchored India’s superbly. In due process, he also notched up his 65th ODI fifty but unfortunately, he could not convert it into a hundred. Trying to clear the fence off Ashton Agar’s delivery in the 36th over, the former India captain ended up getting caught by David Warner near the long-on fence.

But before reaching his half-century, Kohli had quite an entertaining time in the middle. The Australians were plying their trade to get his wicket and in order to do so they even made a DRS blunder which ultimately left them regretting. Besides that, there was a moment when Kohli and Marcus Stoinis collided on the pitch.

The incident happened in the 21st when Stoinis was returning to his bowling mark, while Kohli headed towards Rahul, probably to have a chat. But on his way to the striker’s end, the Indian batter collided with the Australian all-rounder. By the looks of it, it wasn’t any furious chest bump but seemed to be a light-hearted moment as Stoinis was seen smiling after the encounter.

As far as the Khohli vs Stoinis match-up is concerned, the Aussie cricketer has dismissed the ace Indian batter twice in ODIs. But at the same time, Kohli has a decent average against Stoinis in the 50-over format.

ALSO READ | Brain Fade Again: Virat Kohli in Splits as Steve Smith & Co Make Huge DRS Blunder in 3rd ODI - WATCH

The duo also share a great bond off the field. They has played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League in 2019. Kohli also posed with the Australian all-rounder during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

On Wednesday, Kohli scored 54 runs off 72 balls with the help of 2 boundaries and a six. He also shared a 69-run stand with KL Rahul for the third wicket, keeping India in the hunt.

