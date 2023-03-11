IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3: Ton-up Shubman Gill, Solid Virat Kohli Help India Reach 289/3 at Stumps

Centurion Shubman Gill and a rock-solid Virat Kohli put India in a comfortable position on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test match in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022. Gill scored a sublime Test century to showcase his class once again and proved why he is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. The 23-year-old opener showed maturity during his 128-run knock which frustrated the Australian bowlers in the first two sessions of the day.

Gill kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals to put the visitors under pressure.

At stumps, India were 289/3 with Virat Kohli (59*) and Ravindra Jadeja (16*) in the middle as they still trail Australia by 191 runs.

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 Highlights

Kohli struggled to score big in the first three Tests where the conditions were not ideal for the batters but on Saturday he took advantage of the favourable conditions to hit his 29th Test century. The batting maestro looked in total control of his innings and has hit 5 fours in 128 balls he has faced so far.

However, at the moment it looks difficult for both teams to get a result in their favour from here as the match is moving towards a draw and only a special effort from bowlers can change the script.

Earlier, Gill and Rohit resumed the Indian innings on Day 3 and took it forward but the Indian skipper failed to convert a good start into a big score and was dismissed for 35. It was more of a soft dismissal as Rohit played a loose shot which resulted in his wicket.

While talismanic Cheteshwar Pujara shared a crucial 113-run stand for the second wicket alongside Shubman Gill on Day 3. Pujara scored gritty 42 runs off 121 balls which was laced with three boundaries.

Todd Murphy trapped Pujara lbw with a delivery which turned in and went past the inside edge to hit him low on pads.

Kohli joined the young batting sessions. in the middle right before the Tea break. At the start of the innings, Lyon threatened Kohli by beating him and edging short of slip in the final over, closing a session where Gill dazzled under the bright Ahmedabad sun.

Gill was trapped in front of the wicket by Nathan Lyon for 128 runs. He scored 12 fours and a six during his sensational century.

While Kohli stood his ground strong after Gill’s departure and rebuilt the Indian innings with a solid 45*-run stand with Jadeja at the stumps. It will be crucial for the duo to continue the momentum on Day 4 as India need to take a healthy lead after first innings to put pressure on Australia.

