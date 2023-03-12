IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 4: Shreyas Iyer Taken for Scans After Complaining of Pain in Lower Back - Report

India batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly complained of pain in his lower back on Saturday morning as the India vs Australia 4th Test heads into the fourth day in Ahmedabad. It has been learned that the batter has been taken to the hospital for scans and is being currently monitored by the BCCI medical team.

Shreyas Iyer was expected to bat at no 6 after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja lost his wicket to Australia spinner Todd Murphy in the morning session on day four of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test. However, the spectators and the commentators were surprised to see KS Bharat walking out ahead of Iyer and joining Virat Kohli in the middle.

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4

A few moments later, it was all over social media that Iyer has a back issue and hence, didn’t take the field on Saturday morning. The actual situation of the Mumbai batter is yet to be known and also, an official word from the BCCI is awaited.

India were reduced to 309 for 4 after Murphy got the better of Jadeja. The hosts were trailing Australia by 171 runs in the first innings.

After missing out on the series opener in Nagpur, Iyer was back in the mix for the Delhi Test and eventually made it to the next two games as well. But he’s yet to fire all cylinders. So far, Iyer has amassed scores of 4, 12, 0 and 26 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He is known to be one of the finest players of spin bowling but his speciality is yet to be exhibited.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli steering the Indian innings superbly with a well-made half-century. It was his first fifty in almost 14 months and in the process became the fifth Indian batter to score 4000 runs at home.

Former India captain Kohli overcame a nervous start before tea to get his first fifty in the longest format of the game since the Cape Town Test in January 2022. His 59 not out along with Shubman Gill (128) and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 42 helped India reach 289/3 in 99 overs and put the hosts in a strong position on Saturday.

